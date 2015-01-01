Abstract

Improving the poor sustainability of the construction industry requires long-term actions, especially in developing countries such as China. Regional sustainability assessment plays an indispensable role, contributing to a better understanding of the state of development in various regions. However, few studies have focused on the overall sustainability of regional construction industries, and occupational safety is generally ignored. To fill these gaps, an input-output system is established to evaluate regional sustainable performance of the construction industry (SPCI), which is made to include occupational safety by introducing the number of fatalities as an undesirable output. An evaluation model is constructed by combining window analysis with a super-slack-based measure data envelopment analysis (windows-super-SBM DEA). The SPCI in China’s 30 provinces from 2010 to 2017 is dynamically evaluated, and regional differences are further analyzed, with eight regions being defined. The results indicate that (1) the overall SPCI in China has fluctuated smoothly around a slight downward trend. By comparison, the integration of occupational safety refreshes the relative performance of most provinces; (2) dividing China into eight regions presents more detailed information because of those regions’ smaller coverage areas, and more attention should be given to the northeast, northwest, Middle Yellow River region and east coast because of the decrease in the SPCI; and (3) vigorously developing of the construction industry does not necessarily result in a large number of byproducts if the relevant policy is sufficiently strong. The findings of this study are conducive to rationally allocating resources and formulating targeted policies.

