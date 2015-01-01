Abstract

This study explores temporal shifts in the effects of explanatory variables on the injury severity outcomes of crashes involving distracted driving. Using data from distracted driving crashes on Kansas State highways over a four-year period (from 2014 to 2017 inclusive), separate yearly models of driver-injury severities (with possible outcomes of severe injury, minor injury, and no injury) were estimated using two alternate modeling approaches to account for possible unobserved heterogeneity: a latent-class multinomial logit with class probability functions and a random parameters logit with possible heterogeneity in the means and variances of random parameters. Likelihood ratio tests were conducted to determine if model parameter estimates have shifted over time. A wide range of variables were found to statistically influence driver-injury severities and the findings show that were statistically significant temporal shifts in parameter estimates in both the random parameters and latent class modeling approaches. These shifts are likely the result of changes in driver behavior, improvements in vehicle and highway safety features, changes in communication technologies, and other temporally shifting trends. However, while out-of-sample simulations show that the two modeling approaches both indicate that distracted driving crashes have become less severe over time, the alternate approaches produced substantially different injury-severity predictions, suggesting the need for future research to explore how unobserved heterogeneity can best be modeled in temporal contexts.

Language: en