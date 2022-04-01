Abstract

Benzodiazepine receptor agonists and related medications, such as Z-drugs and dual orexin receptor antagonists (BZDs), have been associated with unintentional traumatic injury due to their central nervous system (CNS)-depressant effects. Drug-drug interactions (DDIs) may contribute to the known relationship between BZD use and unintentional traumatic injury, yet evidence is still lacking. We conducted high-throughput pharmacoepidemiologic screening using the self-controlled case series design in a large US commercial health insurance database to identify potentially clinically relevant DDI signals among new users of BZDs. We used conditional Poisson regression to estimate rate ratios (RRs) between each co-exposure (vs. not) and unintentional traumatic injury (primary outcome), typical hip fracture (secondary outcome), and motor vehicle crash (secondary outcome). We identified 48 potential DDI signals (1.1%, involving 39 unique co-dispensed drugs), i.e., with statistically significant elevated adjusted RRs for injury. Signals were strongest for DDI pairs involving zolpidem, lorazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, eszopiclone, triazolam, and clonazepam. We also identified four potential DDI signals for typical hip fracture, but none for motor vehicle crash. Many signals have biologically plausible explanations through additive or synergistic pharmacodynamic effects of co-dispensed antidepressants, opioids, or muscle relaxants on CNS depression, impaired psychomotor and cognitive function, and/or somnolence. While other signals that lack an obvious mechanism may represent true associations that place patients at risk of injury, it is also prudent to consider the roles of chance, reverse causation, and/or confounding by indication, which merit further exploration. Given the high-throughput nature of our investigation, findings should be interpreted as hypothesis generating.

Language: en