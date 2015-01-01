|
Lee Y, Park M, Jeong Y. 한국융합학회논문지 2022; 13(4): 541-552.
학교 밖 청소년의 자살시도 영향요인
This study is a secondary data analysis study using the 1st Panel Survey of School Dropouts in Korea for investigating predictors of suicide attempts in out-of-school youths (OSYs). Data analysis were performed using the SPSS 26.0 statistical program. Suicide attempts were reported in 62 (8%) of the 776 participants included in the study. Logistic regression analysis revealed that suicide attempts before school dropout (OR=10.66), experience of violence victimization (OR=6.97), alcohol consumption (OR=3.73), depression (OR=2.62), parental attachment (OR=0.47), peer relationships (OR=0.63) before school dropout were significant predictors of suicide attempts. Prevention of suicide attempts by OSYs should be preceded by confirmation of their experience in suicide attempts before school dropout. In addition, it is required to establish a suicide prevention program considering psychological situations, interpersonal relationships, and violence experiences.
Language: ko