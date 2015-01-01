Abstract

This study is a secondary data analysis study using the 1st Panel Survey of School Dropouts in Korea for investigating predictors of suicide attempts in out-of-school youths (OSYs). Data analysis were performed using the SPSS 26.0 statistical program. Suicide attempts were reported in 62 (8%) of the 776 participants included in the study. Logistic regression analysis revealed that suicide attempts before school dropout (OR=10.66), experience of violence victimization (OR=6.97), alcohol consumption (OR=3.73), depression (OR=2.62), parental attachment (OR=0.47), peer relationships (OR=0.63) before school dropout were significant predictors of suicide attempts. Prevention of suicide attempts by OSYs should be preceded by confirmation of their experience in suicide attempts before school dropout. In addition, it is required to establish a suicide prevention program considering psychological situations, interpersonal relationships, and violence experiences.



본 연구는 학교 밖 청소년의 자살 시도 예측 변수를 조사하기 위해 학업중단청소년 패널조사 1차년도 조사자료를 사용한 2차 데이터 분석 연구이다. 자료 분석은 SPSS 26.0 통계 프로그램을 사용하여 수행되었다. 연구에 포함된 776명의 참가자 중 62명(8%)에서 학업중단 이후 자살 시도가 보고되었다. 로지스틱 회귀분석 결과, 학업중단 이전의 자살시도 경험(OR=10.66), 폭력피해 경험(OR=6.97), 음주(OR=3.73), 우울(OR=2.62), 부모애착(OR=0.47), 또래와의 관계(OR=0.63)가 학업 중단 이후 자살 시도의 유의한 예측인자였다. 따라서 학교 밖 청소년의 자살 시도를 예방하기 위해서는 학업 중단 전의 자살 시도 경험을 확인해야 한다. 또한 심리적 상황, 대인관계, 폭력경험 등을 고려한 융합적 자살예방 프로그램의 수립이 필요하다.

