Novak LA, Carter SP, LaCroix JM, Perera KU, Neely LL, Soumoff A, Ghahramanlou-Holloway M. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 313: e114594.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2022.114594

Cognitive flexibility has been linked with positive psychological health outcomes, whereas cognitive rigidity has been linked with suicide risk. We examined associations among cognitive flexibility and certain suicide risk indicators among a sample of patients psychiatrically hospitalized for suicide risk (n = 40). Data were collected during two pilot randomized controlled trials. At baseline, cognitive flexibility was not associated with depressive symptoms, hopelessness, or severity of lifetime worst point suicide ideation. At 3-months post psychiatric discharge, higher baseline cognitive flexibility predicted significantly lower depressive symptoms and worst point suicide ideation in the past month, but did not predict lower hopelessness.


Cognitive flexibility; Psychiatric inpatients; Suicide

