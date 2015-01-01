SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fridel EE. Homicide Stud. 2022; 26(2): 123-147.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10887679211002889

unavailable

Although mass murder is traditionally examined as a separate construct from homicide generally, few studies have explored their similarities and differences. This study compares the incident, victim, and offender characteristics of: (1) mass murderers and homicide offenders; and (2) mass murder-suicide offenders and homicide-suicide perpetrators. Mass murderers are more likely to be male; commit suicide; kill young, white, and female victims; use firearms; co-offend; operate in public places; and kill as part of drug trafficking and/or gang warfare. The analysis demonstrates that mass murderers are distinct from both homicide and homicide-suicide perpetrators, and represent a unique type of violent offender.


data merging; homicide-suicide; mass murder; mental illness

