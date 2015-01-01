Abstract

The study of geographic mobility through geospatial analysis and journey-to-crime approaches has made progress in environmental criminology, finding most offenders commit crime close to their residence. However, extant literature on serial homicide and geographic mobility is scarce, specifically lacking a comprehensive appraisal of relative research. To gain a better understanding of the geographic mobility patterns of serial homicide offenders, we must determine the current status of literature in this area, to figure out where to go in terms of future research. Therefore, the following study is a scoping review of existing literature on geographic mobility and serial homicide and four associated typologies (Holmes & DeBurger's Geographic typology, Hickey's Mobility typology, Canter's Circle typology, and Rossmo's Hunting Style typology) to achieve the following: (1) Comprehensively evaluate literature regarding serial homicide geographic mobility and four associated typologies to establish the current status of research; (2) uncover potential literature gaps; and (3) provide future research recommendations. Literature sources (N = 43) on serial homicide and geographic mobility (1985-2018) were examined. While findings recognize the relevance of mobility functions in serial homicide investigations, gaps in literature were evident regarding serial homicide geographic mobility and the four associated typologies.



FINDINGS also reveal that systematic research in this field is limited. Policy implications and future research recommendations are discussed.

Language: en