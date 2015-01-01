SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chapman B, Raymer C, Keatley DA. Homicide Stud. 2022; 26(2): 199-215.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10887679211006852

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Many factors affect the solvability of homicides, including body disposal location and time between death and recovery. The aim of this exploratory study was to probe a number of spatiotemporal variables for trends across a subset of solved homicide case data from 54 North American serial killers, active between 1920 and 2016 (125 solved cases) to identify areas for further research. We investigated murder site and body disposal site as location variables with eight subcategories across eight discrete time series, seeking insight into how these factors may affect the early stages of an investigation and (therefore by inference) solvability. The findings showed that bodies recovered after 48 hours are more likely discovered outdoor while those discovered within 24 hours, within the victim's residence. This has implications for the ability to recover forensic evidence when bodes are located after a prolonged time since death as well as in more hostile environments.


Language: en

Keywords

body disposal; criminology; forensic; homicide; serial killer; solvability

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print