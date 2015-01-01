Abstract

This article proposes a "genealogical" rereading of the concept of "populism". Following the idea of "genealogical" analysis that was suggested by Michel Foucault, the aim is to show the "political" logic of the reinvention of the concept of "populism", which was carried out between the 1950s and 1960s by the social sciences in the United States. First, this contribution reconstructs the history of the concept, identifying five different phases: (1) Russian populism of the late nineteenth century; (2) the Popular Party in the United States; (3) the Perón and Vargas regimes in Argentina and Brazil, respectively; (4) the reformulation carried out by the social sciences in the 1950s and 1960s; and (5) the subsequent extension of the concept to Western Europe. It is argued that the decisive turning point took place in the 1950s when the social sciences "grouped" the traits of heterogeneous movements into a single theoretical category.

Language: en