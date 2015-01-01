Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Covid-19 pandemic affects the physical and mental health of the general population, in addition, during the quarantine time, online partner violence can occur, which increases the probability of psychopathological symptoms, with alterations in emotional and affective states.



Objective: Therefore, this study examined the relationship between psychopathological symptoms and online partner violence behaviors during the covid-19 pandemic.



Method: The design was cross-sectional comparative correlational and non-probabilistic sample with the participation of 588 people (18 and 46 years old); The instruments used in this research were the SCL-36 questionnaire, Online Relationship Abuse Scale, and a sociodemographic questionnaire.



Results: 60% reported having used control behaviors and 54.3% reported having been victims of online abuse in their relationship during quarantine. It was found that there is a positive and significant relationship between online violence behaviors for both victimization and perpetration, with the psychopathological symptoms evaluated by SCL-36. A significant and positive relationship was also found with some symptoms evaluated by the SCL-36 and the quality of sleep, cigarette consumption, intake of intoxicating and energy drinks during quarantine time.



Conclusions: These results show that psychopathological symptoms may appear due to confinement during the pandemic; In addition, during the quarantine, online violence behaviors can occur in the couple, altering the emotional and affective state with the appearance of symptoms of psychological disorders, therefore, future research should be directed to intervention programs to reduce the psychological impact on women. people affected.



Introducción: La pandemia por Covid-19 afecta la salud física y mental de la población en general, además, durante el tiempo de cuarentena se puede presentar violencia online de pareja, lo que aumenta la probabilidad que se presenten síntomas psicopatológicos, con alteraciones en los estados emocionales y afectivos.



Objetivo: Por lo tanto, este estudio examinó la relación entre los síntomas psicopatológicos y comportamientos de violencia online de pareja durante Pandemia de covid-19.

Método: El diseño fue correlacional comparativo transversal y la muestra no probabilística con la participación de 588 personas (18 y 46 años); los instrumentos que se emplearon en esta investigación fueron el cuestionario SCL-36, Escala de abuso online en relaciones y un cuestionario sociodemográfico.



Resultados: El 60% informó haber utilizado conductas de control y el 54.3 % refirieron haber sido víctima de abuso online en su relación en el tiempo de cuarentena. Se encontró que existe una relación positiva y significativa entre las conductas de violencia online tanto para la victimización y perpetración, con los síntomas psicopatológicos que evalúa SCL-36. También se encontró una relación significativa y positiva con algunos síntomas que evalúa el SCL-36 y la calidad del sueño, consumo de cigarrillo, ingesta de bebidas embriagantes y energizantes en el tiempo de cuarentena.



Conclusiones: Estos resultados muestran que pueden aparecer síntomas psicopatológicos por el confinamiento durante la pandemia; además, que durante la cuarentena se pueden presentar conductas de violencia online en la pareja alterando el estado emocional y afectivo con la aparición de síntomas detrastornos psicológicos, por lo tanto, las futuras investigaciones deben dirigirse a programas de intervención para disminuir el impacto psicológico en las personas afectadas.

