Abstract

INTRODUCTION: At the Latin American level, suicide in young people and adolescents represents a serious problem, so it is necessary to work on its prevention. In this sense, this work presents a narrative theoretical review on the subject.



Objective: To know the main experiences of suicide prevention in young people and adolescents in Latin America in the last 15 years.



Method: 44 empirical studies were reviewed and analyzed, performing bibliographic searches in scientific journals indexed in Scopus, Scielo, WoS, REDALYC and ERIH PLUS and search engines such as Google Scholar and EBSCO.



Results: The findings obtained in the 44 studies were organized into three categories: 1) diagnoses of suicidality made in the youth and adolescent population; 2) psychotherapeutic interventions aimed at treating suicidality; and 3) interventions based on programs, strategies and techniques focused on the prevention of youth and adolescent suicide.



Discussion: The main diagnoses associated with suicidality are linked to emotional dysfunctionalities, where women are the main affected, the family and the environment appear as the main protective or risk factors depending on their functionality and cohesion. In addition, the most valued interventions are associated with the classic models of psychotherapy and psychoeducational strategies appear as the main focuses of preventive programs.



Conclusion: Due to the multifactorial nature of the phenomenon, a paradigm shift should be made in the confrontation of suicidality.

Language: es