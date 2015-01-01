|
Villamizar MPJ, Dominguez CCC. Psicogente 2021; 24(45): 1-20.
La salud general percibida y su asociación al síndrome de burnout académico e ideación suicida en universitarios colombianos
PMID
OBJECTIVE: To describe the prevalence of perceived general health and its association to academic burnout syndrome and suicide ideation in university students of a public institution in the city of Santa Marta.
