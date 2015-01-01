Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to explore the levels of suicidal ideation, anxiety, social capital, and quality of sleep in men andwomen, according to age, in the Colombian population during the Covid-19 Pandemic Physical Isolation.



Method: Exploratory and online study with 484 subjects. Four Scales were used: Okasha Suicidality Scale (Okasha-IS), ZungSelf-Rating Anxiety Scale-15 (SAS-15), The Personal Social Capital Scale (PSCS) and Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI). The instruments were registered on the Web and provided through WhatsApp, Facebook and E-mail.



Results: A suicidal ideation rate of 40% was found between mild to severe. 97% of anxiety mild to severe. Regular personal social capital (81%) and 23% with poor sleep quality. Age was inversely associated with IS, SAS and PSQI values (p <0,01) and directly with PSCS (p <0,05). Sex was positively correlated with SAS-15 (p <0,01) and PQSI (p <0,05). By means of Analysis of Variance a significant difference was found in men in IS and PQSI values (p <0,01) and in women there is a significant difference in IS, SAS-15 and PQSI values (p <0,01) in different age groups.



Conclusions: Women are more prone to feel anxiety and suicidal ideation associated with Physical Isolation and low social capital, which can trigger major psychological problems. Young people under 20 years of age continue to be a group at greater risk of suffering from profound psychopathologies, triggering suicides. In the present research it is recommended to use the term Physical Distancing and not Social Isolation, since social relationships are maintained from different levels than physical contact.

Language: es