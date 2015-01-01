|
Citation
|
Ali B, Ahsan M, Ahmed N, Leff HS, Chow C, Khatab Y. J. Muslim Ment. Health 2022; 16(1): 103-116.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, University of Michican Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Muslims constitute about one percent of the U.S. population. Ten percent of U.S. media stories on domestic violence (DV) focus on American Muslims, implying a higher-than-average rate of DV in the American Muslim community. Our study estimates the prevalence of DV among Muslim women in greater Boston and compares it to DV rates among American women as a whole. The study also examines the effect of education, income, and employment status on DV in both samples in comparison with each other. We anonymously surveyed 332 American Muslim women over the age of 18 at five mosques in the greater Boston area and found the DV rate among our study participants to be comparable with that among American women in general.
Language: en