Abstract

Muslims and people perceived as Muslims face Islamophobia, defined as an "irrational fear of, aversion to, or discrimination against Islam or people who practice Islam." Reports of hate crimes motivated by Islamophobia have increased, as have other forms of Islamophobia, such as workplace discrimination. This qualitative study examined the impact of Islamophobia on Muslim Americans, ranging from school and workplace discrimination to policies that target Muslims, such as government surveillance. The objectives of this study were to document the spectrum of Islamophobia in the U.S. and to assess the impact of Islamophobia on Muslim Americans using components of grounded theory, qualitative data collection, and analysis. Using a semi-structured interview guide, a total of 40 participants (20 women, 20 men) were interviewed about self-reported experiences with Islamophobia and responses to bias incidents. Participants self-identified as Muslim, were at least 18 years of age, and represented various ethnic groups. Interviews were audio recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using Nvivo 12.



FINDINGS indicate that Islamophobia and xenophobia are significant sources of long-term stress. Participants discussed physical assaults in public locations, vandalism at their homes, persistent questioning regarding their country of origin, and verbal harassment in the form of derogatory terms. Islamophobia in the U.S. is multifaceted and a significant source of stress for Muslim Americans.



FINDINGS from this study and others on this topic highlight the need for interventions to support Muslim Americans.

