Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, a federal law enacted in Canada in 2017, aims to increase bystander response to overdoses by offering legal protection for arrests related to simple possession at the scene of an overdose. As this legislation suggests, a shift has occurred to view overdose events as a medical issue, constituting a shift in the role of police officers. Our study aimed to uncover the role police perceive for themselves at overdose events.



Methods: Twenty-two qualitative interviews were conducted with police officers across British Columbia (BC). A thematic analysis was completed to identify patterns in the data.



Findings: Police officers perceived their primary role was to ensure the safety of first responders and bystanders at overdose events. Some officers favored enforcing mandatory treatment and used coercive practices to ensure overdose victims received further medical care.



Discussion: Policies which reframe overdose events in terms of a health rather than criminal response put into question whether police officers have a role at overdose events and, if so, what it is.



CONCLUSIONS: Education and awareness are needed to reduce stigma towards people who use drugs, misunderstandings around naloxone and harmful practices such as coercion, at overdose events.

Language: en