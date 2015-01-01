SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Adepoju AA, Asinobi AO, Ademola AD, Akinyinka OO, Abioye O, Adelaja A, Robert PO. Niger. J. Paediatr. 2022; 49(1): 90-94.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Paediatric Association of Nigeria)

DOI

10.4314/njp.v49i1.15

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Zinc Phosphide(Zn3P2) is a common rodenticide freely available in Nigeria for use against rodents. Occasionally human consumption occurs either accidentally or intentionally with potential consequences of multiorgan toxicity and death. An 11-year-old boy consumed an unknown quantity of zinc phosphide marketed as Push Out® with the intention of committing suicide and killing some members of the family as his response to chastisement for a misdemeanour. Patient presented in the hospital 4 days after ingestion of zinc phosphide with a history of profound vomiting and abdominal pain. Laboratory evaluation showed evidence of hepatic dysfunction, acute kidney injury and elevated serum amylase. He was managed conservatively and discharged home after two weeks of admission. We report this case to emphasise the need for Paediatricians to consider ingestion of rodenticides as a differential diagnosis of hepatoxicity and pancreatic enzyme elevation, as well as to highlight the possibility of suicide among children. There is need to control the indiscriminate use of rodenticides, strengthen public health education on poisoning as well as establish Poison Information Centres in our environment.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print