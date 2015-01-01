Abstract

The present pilot study is interested in the relationship between childhood neglect, brain function, and alcohol use in adolescence. The goal is to guide future prevention and intervention efforts related to alcohol use following childhood neglect. This pilot study comprised 53 adolescents (12-14 years at baseline) recruited from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Self- and DSS-reported neglect, electroencephalography (EEG) alpha power, and alcohol use behaviors were measured over 1 year. Higher DSS neglect severity in year 1 was related to lower self-efficacy to alcohol use temptation in year 2. Lower EEG alpha power in the parietal region in year 1 was linked to lower self-efficacy to the temptation of alcohol use in year 2. This pilot project has value for using tools, such as EEG, in child maltreatment and alcohol use studies, including with underrepresented adolescents, to better understand brain-related mechanisms in home-based research.

