SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nooner KB, Meiers G, Treadwell T, Butler LB. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10775595221098029

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The present pilot study is interested in the relationship between childhood neglect, brain function, and alcohol use in adolescence. The goal is to guide future prevention and intervention efforts related to alcohol use following childhood neglect. This pilot study comprised 53 adolescents (12-14 years at baseline) recruited from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Self- and DSS-reported neglect, electroencephalography (EEG) alpha power, and alcohol use behaviors were measured over 1 year. Higher DSS neglect severity in year 1 was related to lower self-efficacy to alcohol use temptation in year 2. Lower EEG alpha power in the parietal region in year 1 was linked to lower self-efficacy to the temptation of alcohol use in year 2. This pilot project has value for using tools, such as EEG, in child maltreatment and alcohol use studies, including with underrepresented adolescents, to better understand brain-related mechanisms in home-based research.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescents; child maltreatment; electroencephalography; neglect; substance abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print