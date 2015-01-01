Abstract

Highlights



• To individualise injury risk reduction measures could help to better match athlete's individual characteristics and should thus improve their effectiveness.

• To individualise injury risk reduction measures could help to improve athlete adherence into such measures and consequently their effectiveness.

• This maximised individualised approach is proposed to be used whatever the sport (i.e., individual and teams sports) in both scientific studies and real-world settings, with an end-user centred approach (especially athlete-centred approach) and a co-construction of the injury risk reduction measures with all stakeholders.

Language: en