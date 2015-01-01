|
Citation
|
Chung S, Hovmand P, McBride AM, Joiner T. J. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35526847
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Despite increased efforts to prevent suicide, attempts to die by suicide are rising amongst youth in the United States. Testing causal theories that depict suicide attempts from an adolescent development perspective could bolster prevention and intervention efforts. This study using system dynamics modeling to appraise whether a prevalent theory of suicide, the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide, predicts suicide attempts across adolescence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicide prevention; interpersonal theory of suicide; system dynamics