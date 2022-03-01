CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Patch M, Dugan S, Green W, Anderson JC. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2022; 48(3): 243-247.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35526871
Abstract
Strangulation-external pressure applied to the neck that compromises blood flow, air flow, or both-is a common occurrence in the setting of interpersonal violence. As emergency nurses and prescribers have become increasingly aware of the prevalence and negative health outcomes of strangulation, practice and research teams have begun to explore best practices for evaluation of these patients.
