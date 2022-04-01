Abstract

The current manuscript is a well-designed and well-written article which raises several intriguing points and concerns regarding testosterone therapy (TTh). Notably, the authors identified a roughly 2-fold increase (5% higher at 5 years) in major depressive disorder (MDD) and 1.5-fold increase (0.2% higher at 5 years) in suicidal attempts or intentional self-harm (SA) among men who had a history of TTh use compared to controls. Importantly, the research team performed several important subset analyses to control for various confounders, including baseline low T, time to diagnosis, and other demographic and physiologic variables. The authors ultimately suggest that men being considered for TTh should be screened for and counseled regarding the potential risks of depression and suicidality.

Language: en