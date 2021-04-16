|
Citation
|
Brown AC, Dhingra K, Brown TD, Danquah AN, Taylor PJ. Psychol. Psychother. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, British Psychological Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35526112
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is associated with high levels of distress, co-morbid mental health issues, and elevated risk of suicide. Previous literature indicates that emotion regulation is the most endorsed function of NSSI. Experience Sampling Methodology (ESM) provides a powerful tool for investigating the moment-to-moment associations between emotional states and NSSI thoughts and behaviours. The aim of the current study was to systematically review and evaluate ESM research concerning the relationship between momentary emotional states and NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
non-suicidal self-injury; affect; ecological momentary assessment; emotion; experience sampling methodology; self-Injury