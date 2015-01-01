Abstract

This study aims to analyze the occurrence of marital rape in the Brazilian scenario as one of the forms of social and legal manifestation of gender coloniality. In order to achieve this goal, it evaluates the precepts of female subordination perpetrated by the colonial imposition and the dynamics of power in the family environment, using decolonial methodological criteria, based on qualitative research and bibliographic-documental technique. In the end, it was concluded that the colonial relations of domination constitutes the legal order, since the rules that dispute the notions about marital rape are based on the policy of regulating female bodies and managing the sexuality of women, determining which subjects are supported by legal protection.



===



O presente estudo objetiva analisar a ocorrência do estupro conjugal no cenário brasileiro enquanto uma das formas de manifestação social e jurídica da colonialidade de gênero. Para tanto, avalia os preceitos de subordinação feminina perpetrados pela imposição colonial e as dinâmicas de poder no ambiente familiar, valendo-se de critério metodológico decolonial, fundado em pesquisa qualitativa de cunho bibliográfico-documental. Ao final, concluiu-se que as relações coloniais de dominação são estruturantes da ordem jurídica, uma vez que a própria normativa que disputa as noções sobre o estupro conjugal embasa-se na política de regramento dos corpos femininos e de administração da sexualidade da mulher, determinando quais são os sujeitos amparados pela tutela jurídica.

Language: pt