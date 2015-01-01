|
Citation
|
Borges RMZ, Santana JC. Rev. Direito Práx. 2022; 13: 93-117.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Imposição Colonial e Estupro Conjugal: uma leitura da dinâmica do poder no contexto familiar
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aims to analyze the occurrence of marital rape in the Brazilian scenario as one of the forms of social and legal manifestation of gender coloniality. In order to achieve this goal, it evaluates the precepts of female subordination perpetrated by the colonial imposition and the dynamics of power in the family environment, using decolonial methodological criteria, based on qualitative research and bibliographic-documental technique. In the end, it was concluded that the colonial relations of domination constitutes the legal order, since the rules that dispute the notions about marital rape are based on the policy of regulating female bodies and managing the sexuality of women, determining which subjects are supported by legal protection.
Language: pt
|
Keywords
|
Decoloniality; Gender; Marital rape