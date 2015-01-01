Abstract

We begin this work with an analysis of the controversies that surround the legal recognition of trans people, together with the medical and legal discourses around the bodies and the subjectivities that sustain them. Binarism and heteronormativity have organized populations and pathologized people whose bodies, identities, and desires are situated outside these norms. In many countries of the world, the psychiatric diagnosis of gender dysphoria and/or genital reassignment surgery are unavoidable conditions to access a series of rights and legal recognition, in the case of people who do not conform to their gender. This article part of a bibliographic and conceptual review, to then present for discussion some ideas and arguments that serve as a basis for state legal systems for the recognition / ignorance of people who do not conform to the gender identity that was assigned to them at birth. In this sense, one of the contributions of this work is the construction of an analytical model that orders, based on two paradigms, the ways in which states classify and categorize subjects based on their sexual identities and their corporality.



Iniciamos este trabajo con un análisis de las controversias que rodean el reconocimiento legal de las personas trans, junto a los discursos médicos y jurídicos en torno a los cuerpos y las subjetividades que las sustentan. El binarismo y la heteronormatividad han organizado las poblaciones y patologizado a las personas cuyos cuerpos, identidades y deseos están situados por fuera de esas normas. En muchos países del mundo, el diagnóstico psiquiátrico de disforia de género y/o la cirugía de reasignación genital son condiciones ineludibles para acceder a una serie de derechos y al reconocimiento jurídico, en el caso de las personas no conformes con su género.Este artículo parte de una revisión bibliográfica y conceptual, para luego presentar a debate algunas ideas y argumentos que sirven de base a los sistemas jurídicos estatales para el reconocimiento/ desconocimiento de las personas no conformes con la identidad de género que les fue asignada al nacer. En este sentido, uno de los aportes de ese trabajo es la construcción de un modelo de corte analítico que ordena en base a dos paradigmas los modos en que los estados clasifican y categorizan a los sujetos en base a sus identidades sexuales y su corporalidad.

Language: pt