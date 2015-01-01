|
Dellacasa MA. Rev. Direito Práx. 2022; 13: 222-250.
Estado y procesos de vulnerabilización: análisis de las políticas de reconocimiento de personas trans
(Copyright © 2022, Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro)
unavailable
unavailable
We begin this work with an analysis of the controversies that surround the legal recognition of trans people, together with the medical and legal discourses around the bodies and the subjectivities that sustain them. Binarism and heteronormativity have organized populations and pathologized people whose bodies, identities, and desires are situated outside these norms. In many countries of the world, the psychiatric diagnosis of gender dysphoria and/or genital reassignment surgery are unavoidable conditions to access a series of rights and legal recognition, in the case of people who do not conform to their gender. This article part of a bibliographic and conceptual review, to then present for discussion some ideas and arguments that serve as a basis for state legal systems for the recognition / ignorance of people who do not conform to the gender identity that was assigned to them at birth. In this sense, one of the contributions of this work is the construction of an analytical model that orders, based on two paradigms, the ways in which states classify and categorize subjects based on their sexual identities and their corporality.
Language: pt
Identidade; Pessoas trans; Reconhecimento; Sujeitos de direitos