Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the epidemiology and trends of of unintentional injury deaths of children 2=16.44 , χ2=5.284 , P＜0.05）. The three leading causes of unintentional injury deaths were drowning (2.30/10000), suffocation (1.90/10000), and traffic accidents (1.42/10 000). Drowning among boys was 8.74 per cent, which was significantly higher than in girls（χ2=9.36，P＜0.05）. Drowning was the leading cause in boys, while suffocation was the leading cause of accidental death in girls. Accidents accounted for 57.49% of all deaths among children aged 1 to 4 years. Suffocation was the leading cause in children <1 year of age, but drowning（38.62%）was more prominent in children 1-4 years of age. Suffocation has high incidence in the winter, and drowning has high incidence in the summer season（P＜0.05）.



CONCLUSIONS Effective childhood injury prevention may require different prevention policies combination depending on epidemiological characteristics such as genders, age groups，household register and seasons. The prevention programs should be carried especially the floating population.



===



目的：了解和分析苏州市当前经济和社会模式下5年内儿童意外伤害死亡率变化情况及其流行病学特征，为制定相关卫生政策和评价干预效果提供科学依据。方法：收集2016～2020年苏州市儿童生命监测资料，利用描述性分析、χ2检验对儿童意外伤害流行病学特征进行分析。结果：2016～2020年儿童意外伤害死亡率从80.17/10万下降到77.84/10万。意外死因顺位前三位为溺水（2.30/万）、 意外窒息（1.90/万）、 交通意外（1.42/万）。外地户籍儿童溺水、交通意外的死亡构成比均要大于本地儿童（χ2= 16.44，χ2= 5.284，均有P＜0.05）。男童溺水死亡占其总死亡的8.74 %，明显要高于女童的5.03 %（χ2=9.36，P＜0.05），是男童首要意外死因，而女童的首要意外死因为意外窒息。1～4岁儿童死亡中，意外死亡占57.49 %，其首要意外死因为溺水，占38.62 %，婴儿首位意外死因是意外窒息，占81.44 %。不同类别的意外伤害发生具有明显的季节性，冬季是意外窒息的高发季节，而溺水则高发于夏季。结论：苏州市2016～2020年针对5岁以下儿童意外伤害采取的防治措施初见成效，研究结果显示外地户籍5岁以下儿童应作为意外伤害死亡的重点防范人群，可依据不同年龄阶段儿童、不同性别、不同户籍及不同季节呈现出的高发意外伤害类型制定针对性预防措施。

Language: zh