Sun L, Shao Y, Xyu R, Wu Q. J. Public Health Prev. Med. 2022; 33(1): 85-89.
苏州市2016～2020年5岁以下儿童意外伤害死亡特征和原因分析
(Copyright © 2022, Gong gong wei sheng yu yu fang yi xue za zhi bian ji wei yuan hui)
OBJECTIVE To understand the epidemiology and trends of of unintentional injury deaths of children 2=16.44 , χ2=5.284 , P＜0.05）. The three leading causes of unintentional injury deaths were drowning (2.30/10000), suffocation (1.90/10000), and traffic accidents (1.42/10 000). Drowning among boys was 8.74 per cent, which was significantly higher than in girls（χ2=9.36，P＜0.05）. Drowning was the leading cause in boys, while suffocation was the leading cause of accidental death in girls. Accidents accounted for 57.49% of all deaths among children aged 1 to 4 years. Suffocation was the leading cause in children <1 year of age, but drowning（38.62%）was more prominent in children 1-4 years of age. Suffocation has high incidence in the winter, and drowning has high incidence in the summer season（P＜0.05）.
Language: zh