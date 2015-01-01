Abstract

An autopsy is performed in the occurrence of an out-of-the-ordinary manner of death where the cause of death is unclear. Through a detailed medicolegal investigation, it differentiates homicide from suicides or accidents. However, some people do not acknowledge its importance due to the conflict between science and religion. This is especially true for countries with a lack of education and awareness. The family of the deceased may be unmindful of medicolegal matters and hesitate to allow for an autopsy. In the instance that burial takes place before an autopsy was performed, the medicolegal officer requests for an exhumation. It is the act of digging up a body from its grave to be examined in more detail. Such was the case in our study. A dead body was retrieved from a water channel in the Sindh province, assumed to have accidentally drowned. The family held the funeral before an autopsy was performed. Later, suspicions arose surrounding the death, so the body was exhumed. The soft tissues were decomposed and unidentifiable. The examination suggested strangulation owing to the pivotal discovery of a fractured hyoid bone at the tip of the greater horn of the right cornu. Chemical tests came out negative for intoxication. Therefore, the cause of death was concluded to be asphyxia due to throttling, secondary to hyoid bone fracture. Currently, technology was developed to introduce advanced tests in forensic sciences to differentiate multiple causes of drowning. However, the dissatisfactory budget limits forensic experts in their work. There is little use in testing for diatoms to rule out drowning, as it has been proved to show discrepancies sometimes leading to a false-positive result. Hence, alternative methods need to be explored for a more efficient approach to find the cause of death.

