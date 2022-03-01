Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the trends in mortality of injury among elderly populations at ages of 60 years and greater in Huzhou City from 2010 to 2020, so as to provide the evidence for proposing preventive and control interventions of injury among the elderly.



Methods: The death of injury among registered residents at ages of 60 years and older in Huzhou City from 2010 to 2020 were collected from Zhejiang Provincial Information Management System for Chronic Disease Surveillance. The mortality and main causes of injury were descriptively analyzed among the elderly, and the trends in mortality were analyzed using annual percent change ( APC ).



Results: Totally 13 360 deaths occurred due to injury among elderly populations in Huzhou City from 2010 to 2020, and the mortality of injury appeared a tendency towards a rise with years ( APC=3.87%, P<0.05 ). The annual mean mortality and standardized mortality of injury were 199.89/105 and 192.68/105 among elderly populations in Huzhou City from 2010 to 2020. The overall mortality of injury was higher in men than in women during the period from 2010 to 2017, and higher mortality was seen in women than in men in 2020 ( P<0.05 ). The injury mortality in men and in women, and the overall mortality of injury all appeared a tendency towards a rise with ages ( P<0.05 ). The five most common causes of injury included fall ( 82.89/105 ), motor vehicle traffic accidents ( 26.45/105 ), suicide ( 18.52/105 ), drowning ( 16.88/105 ) and shipping accidents except motor vehicle ( 13.77/105 ), which accounted for 79.30% of all deaths due to injury. The mortality of fall in women ( APC=8.87%, P<0.05 ) and the overall mortality of fall ( APC=10.63%, P<0.05 ) both appeared a tendency towards a rise with years.



Conclusion: The mortality of injury appeared a tendency towards a rise and increased with ages among the elderly in Huzhou City from 2010 to 2020. Fall is the leading cause of death due to injury among the elderly.



目的 了解2010--2020年浙江省湖州市老年人伤害死亡特征及变化趋势，为制定老年人伤害预防和干预措施提供依据。方法 通过浙江省慢性病监测信息管理系统收集2010--2020年湖州市≥60岁户籍居民伤害死亡资料；描述性分析不同性别、年龄老年人的伤害死亡率及主要伤害死因，采用年度变化百分比（APC）评价伤害死亡率变化趋势。结果 2010--2020年湖州市老年人伤害死亡13 360例，伤害死亡率呈逐年上升趋势（APC=3.87%,P<0.05），年均死亡率为199.89/10万，标化死亡率为192.68/10万。2010--2017年男性伤害死亡率高于女性，2020年女性伤害死亡率高于男性（P<0.05）。男性、女性和总伤害死亡率均随年龄增长呈上升趋势（P<0.05）。伤害死因前五位依次为跌倒（82.89/10万）、机动车交通事故（26.45/10万）、自杀（18.52/10万）、溺水（16.88/10万）和机动车以外的运输事故（13.77/10万），占老年人伤害死亡总数的79.30%；其中，女性和总跌倒死亡率均呈逐年上升趋势（APC=10.63%、8.87%,P<0.... 更多

Language: zh