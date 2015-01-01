Abstract

This study aimed to determine the magnitude of fatalities resulting from accidents and their relation to alcohol intoxication to inform public health policy on the need for their prevention. Materials were all the bodies that fulfilled the criteria of violent fatal outcomes between June 1 2009, and May 31 2010. Bodies were categorized by gender and divided into 10 age groups of 10 years each. A complete forensic autopsy examination was done on each. This is a descriptive prospective study of homicidal deaths in Nairobi from June 1, 2009 -to May 31, 2010. It was carried out at the city Mortuary, Nairobi. In this study, all cases of violent deaths for twelve consecutive months were included. Alcohol level estimation was done on 400 of all the study subjects. The 400 were selected consecutively as every fifth subject. This was a purposeful sampling frame and size. Data was entered on a proforma datasheet. The date, the month, day of the week and time of death were noted. The cases were divided into male and female, and each gender divided into 8 age groups; 0-9, 10-19; 20-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69 ;> 70 years. Data were analysed using SPSS. The study concluded that other accidents in Kenya are associated with alcohol intoxication, and a large percentage is contributed to by drowning. The study recommend that substance abuse should be interrogated more as a cause of self-destruction.

Key Terms: Accidents, alcohol intoxication, deaths, public health policy.

Language: en