Citation
Feinstein DL, Hafner J, van Breemen R, Rubinstein I. Toxicol. Commun. 2022; 6(1): 28-29.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
In 2016 we wrote a forward looking commentary about possible malicious exposure of people in the U.S. to second generation, long-acting (months) anticoagulant rodenticides (LAAR's), such as brodifacoum, bromadiolone and difenacoum, and the need to develop effective countermeasures to mitigate their prolonged toxic effects [1]. Our prediction materialized in March 2018, when more than 400 people in the U.S. were poisoned and developed severe coagulopathy and bleeding after inhaling synthetic cannabinoids laced with LAAR's with 11 reported deaths [2, 3]. In September 2021 a similar outbreak was reported from Israel where 95 people who inhaled synthetic cannabinoids laced with brodifacoum have been hospitalized with severe coagulopathy and bleeding with 3 deaths reported so far [4] (Lurie Y. Personal communication). During December 2021, 45 mostly homeless individuals in Hillsborough County, Florida were hospitalized with severe coagulopathy and bleeding after inhaling synthetic cannabinoids laced with brodifacoum with 2 deaths reported so far [5] (Mulay PR. Personal Communication).
Keywords
Brodifacoum; coagulopathy; Florida; hemorrhage; Israel; synthetic cannabinoids; vitamin K