Abstract

The main objective of this paper is to analyze road accidents in Morocco. This analysis could be effective in assessing the level of road insecurity and planning appropriate countermeasures to solve specific road safety problems. The approach adopted for this analysis is based on the deployment of cross-referenced data on road traffic accidents as recorded by the Moroccan National Road Safety Agency as well as data from the Moroccan High Commission for Planning and on data from the International Transport Forum and the World Bank. These different databases were explored because they include official data for the analysis of road accidents in Morocco. The analysis shows that the distribution of road traffic deaths and injuries in Morocco varies according to gender, age, month, time and city. The 15-44 age group is the most likely to be involved in road traffic accidents in Morocco, although men face a higher number of deaths and injuries than women. In addition, road accidents are relatively more numerous in certain extreme weather conditions, during working hours and holiday periods. The Wilaya of grand casa recorded the highest number of fatality risk and mortality rate. Human behavior is the most frequent source of road accidents in Morocco. The most effective way to reduce the number of deaths and injuries would be an integrated approach involving close collaboration between many sectors and focusing on multi-factorial causes: human, vehicular and environmental factors. Taking these factors into consideration helps reducing the risk of a road accident occurrence.

Language: en