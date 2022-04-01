CONTACT US: Contact info
Li M, Rodin G. Trends Mol. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Several recent publications, by Heinrich et al. and Chang and Lai, have confirmed the association of well-established risk factors for suicide in cancer. Here, we provide additional insight into these findings, highlighting the need to shift the clinical and research focus to the testing of proactive models of psychosocial care to improve mental health and prevent suicides in cancer.
risk factors; suicide; psychosocial; assisted dying; cancer; proactive