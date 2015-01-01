Abstract

Introduction

People bereaved by suicide are at high-risk for developing mental disorders and suicidal tendencies. Grief after suicide differs from grief after other types of death, and bereaved persons may require support tailored to their situation. In this study, we evaluate an online intervention for individuals bereaved by suicide and its effectiveness on mental health.

Methods

A total of 140 participants were included in the intervention and randomized to either the treatment or the waitlist control group. The intervention consisted of 12 weekly modules, based on cognitive-behavioral methods, and took place as a webinar in a group format. Primary outcomes were depression and suicidality; secondary outcomes were symptoms of prolonged grief, PTSD, posttraumatic cognitions, hopelessness, and grief-specific symptoms.

Results

Symptoms of posttraumatic avoidance improved significantly in the intention-to-treat analyses (dbetween = 0.43) and in treatment completers (dbetween = 0.56), posttraumatic intrusion improved in treatment completers (dbetween = 0.50) compared to the waitlist control group. In the intervention group, psychopathological symptoms decreased significantly from baseline to 6-month follow-up. Furthermore, factors such as higher scores of depression, grief, suicide ideation, and posttraumatic stress symptoms were identified at baseline, which impacted the effectiveness of the intervention.

Conclusions

The results of this study indicate that completing an online group intervention for the suicide bereaved could reduce trauma-related outcomes. However, the waiting control group also improved significantly from pre- to post-measurement in all other outcomes. Future studies with active control groups are needed to further examine the effectiveness.

