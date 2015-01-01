Abstract

BACKGROUND: University students have specific risk factors for suicide, necessitating targeted prevention programs. This preliminary study evaluated the efficacy of the Crisis-management, Anti-stigma, Mental health literacy Program for University Students (CAMPUS) for reduction of risk factors and promotion of preventative behaviors.



METHODS: A total of 136 medical students attended the CAMPUS as a required course at the national university in Japan. The CAMPUS consisted of a lecture and two group sessions covering mental health literacy, self-stigma, and gatekeeper efficacy (e.g., identifying and helping at-risk individuals). The students were asked to role-play based on a movie about gatekeepers and scripts about self-stigma and suicide-related issues. Participants completed questionnaires on suicidal thoughts, depression, help-seeking intentions, self-efficacy as gatekeepers, self-concealment, and self-acceptance. A total of 121 students completed the questionnaires pre- and post-program, and 107 students also responded six months later.



RESULTS: Students demonstrated significantly reduced overall suicide thoughts six months post-program compared to before the program. In addition, gatekeeper self-efficacy, help-seeking intentions for formal resources, and self-acceptance were improved in the students six month after the program.



CONCLUSIONS: The CAMPUS suggested effective at reducing suicidal people and promoting preventative psychological tendencies among medial students. This study was a one-group pre post design study without control group. The CAMPUS program was delivered as a mandatory requirement to a group with relatively low suicide risk. Further studies are required to assess its suitability for the general university student population.

