|
Citation
|
蔡孟親(Meng-Cin Tsai), 吳佳儀(Chia-Yi Wu), 李明濱(Ming-Been Lee). J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(1): 14-22.
|
Vernacular Title
|
自殺行為之理論與高風險族群文獻回顧
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a major mental health issue and public health problem worldwide. Understanding the underlying cause and features of suicidal behavior would benefit formulation of suicide prevention strategy. The present review targeted at current epidemiology and theories of suicide to reveal multifaceted factors and contexts of suicidal behavior. Moreover, the complexity of suicide risks, characteristics of high-risk populations, and preventive strategies were also reviewed. These elements are key signs for early detection and assessment for first-line healthcare personnel in practice. Thus, we integrated evidence-based studies related to the following target populations and their corresponding preventive strategies for children, adolescents, the elderly, workers, murder-suicide, sexual & gender minority, and internet suicide groups. The present review aims to enhance the understanding and awareness of the general public and professionals on suicide prevention. It is expected that the knowledge and involvement for preventing high-risk populations from suicide would be increased. Further, current findings will provide a critical reference for future development of suicide prevention strategies for multidiscipline of clinical service, government politics, and academics.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
high-risk populations of suicide; suicide epidemiology; suicide prevention strategy; suicide theory; 自殺流行病學; 自殺理論; 自殺防治策略; 高風險族群自殺議題