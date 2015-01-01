Abstract

Suicide is a major mental health issue and public health problem worldwide. Understanding the underlying cause and features of suicidal behavior would benefit formulation of suicide prevention strategy. The present review targeted at current epidemiology and theories of suicide to reveal multifaceted factors and contexts of suicidal behavior. Moreover, the complexity of suicide risks, characteristics of high-risk populations, and preventive strategies were also reviewed. These elements are key signs for early detection and assessment for first-line healthcare personnel in practice. Thus, we integrated evidence-based studies related to the following target populations and their corresponding preventive strategies for children, adolescents, the elderly, workers, murder-suicide, sexual & gender minority, and internet suicide groups. The present review aims to enhance the understanding and awareness of the general public and professionals on suicide prevention. It is expected that the knowledge and involvement for preventing high-risk populations from suicide would be increased. Further, current findings will provide a critical reference for future development of suicide prevention strategies for multidiscipline of clinical service, government politics, and academics.



===



自殺是遍及全球的心理健康議題，了解自殺行為的成因與特質有助於防治策略之擬定。本文旨在透過文獻回顧，彙整自殺流行病學現況及自殺行為理論，探討自殺行為之多面向因子與脈絡。自殺高風險族群的自殺因素、行為特徵、與防治策略極為複雜，在實務上亟需第一線人員之早期辨識與評估，亦需要被重視與理解。因此，本文特針對兒童青少年、老年人、職場工作者、殺子後自殺者、多元性別族群與網路自殺族群等高風險群，探討其特徵，並彙整有實證基礎之防治策略。期待藉由本文能增進一般民眾及專業人員對自殺防治的了解與省思，提升大眾對不同自殺族群的正向觀點與投入，以作為日後產官學各界發展自殺防治策略之參考。

