Abstract

Since the end of the 20th century, disasters have become the norm. At the end of 2019, the novel Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic broke out in Wuhan, China. As of the beginning of February 2022, no one in the world unaffected by the COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases has reached nearly 400 million, and the death toll has exceeded 5.7 million. Relevant and effective strategies are being proposed to reduce the mental health problems among high-risk groups undergoing isolation, confirmed cases of the disease and their families, healthcare professionals, and the general population. These strategies include helping to identify stressors and normalizing the impact of public and communication information from electronic equipment.The impact from disasters may be temporary or short-term at the moment, but the related problems caused are long-term challenges that need to be addressed. Why does more trauma and even mental illness occur after a disaster? When discussing trauma or stress, consider Hobfoll's theory of conservation of resources (COR), which postulates that ＂When an individual is confronted with a catastrophic event, he/she engages in a series of responses to acquire, conserve, and protect his/her resources to avoid excessive resource depletion＂. But once the impact reaches a certain level, there will be obstacles to mental health, and may even contribute to post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Some mental illnesses after disasters are not only high in incidence, but also often have comorbidities with other mental illnesses, and increased suicide rates are often observed in the months or years after a disaster, not immediately. Therefore, post-disaster mental rehabilitation, depression and suicide prevention have become an integral part of community psychiatry.



從二十世紀末開始，災難已非特例，更為當今社會的常態！2019年底中國武漢市爆發新型冠狀病毒疾病（novel Coronavirus disease 2019, 簡稱COVID-19）流行，截至20222年2月初，全球無一倖免，確診案例已經接近四億例，死亡人數更超過570萬。針對隔離的高危險群、確診病例及其家人、醫療保健專業人員和普通人群中，提出減少心理健康問題的相關有效策略，例如幫助識別壓力源，並使其對各級反應的影響正常化以及電子設備的公共信息和通信信息，可以降低心理障礙。災難當下可能是一時或是短時間的，但災難之後造成相關問題是需要中長期面對的議題。災難後為何會有比較多的創傷，甚至精神疾病發生？以Hobfoll的資源保存（conservation of resources, COR）論述創傷或壓力：當個人面對災難事件時，會進行一連串的獲取、保存及保護自己資源的反應，以免資源過度耗損。但一旦耗損到一定程度時，就會產生心理健康的障礙，甚至有創傷後壓力症與憂鬱發生。災難後的某些精神疾病不僅僅發生率高，而且常有其它精神疾病的共病，加上自殺率的增加常在災難發生後的數月或數年內，而非立即發生，因此，災難後心理重建、憂鬱及自殺防治已成為社區精神醫學必備的一部份。

