周煌智(Frank Huang-Chin Chou). J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(1): 34-39.
COVID-19生物性災難下的心理健康狀態、精神疾病與自殺
Since the end of the 20th century, disasters have become the norm. At the end of 2019, the novel Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic broke out in Wuhan, China. As of the beginning of February 2022, no one in the world unaffected by the COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases has reached nearly 400 million, and the death toll has exceeded 5.7 million. Relevant and effective strategies are being proposed to reduce the mental health problems among high-risk groups undergoing isolation, confirmed cases of the disease and their families, healthcare professionals, and the general population. These strategies include helping to identify stressors and normalizing the impact of public and communication information from electronic equipment.The impact from disasters may be temporary or short-term at the moment, but the related problems caused are long-term challenges that need to be addressed. Why does more trauma and even mental illness occur after a disaster? When discussing trauma or stress, consider Hobfoll's theory of conservation of resources (COR), which postulates that ＂When an individual is confronted with a catastrophic event, he/she engages in a series of responses to acquire, conserve, and protect his/her resources to avoid excessive resource depletion＂. But once the impact reaches a certain level, there will be obstacles to mental health, and may even contribute to post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Some mental illnesses after disasters are not only high in incidence, but also often have comorbidities with other mental illnesses, and increased suicide rates are often observed in the months or years after a disaster, not immediately. Therefore, post-disaster mental rehabilitation, depression and suicide prevention have become an integral part of community psychiatry.
psychological distress; elderly; COVID-19; loneliness; suicide related risk factors; 心理健康; 新型冠狀病毒疾病; 災難; 精神疾病; 自殺; 資源保存