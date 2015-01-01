|
洪韡倢(Wei-Chieh Hung), 吳佳儀(Chia-Yi Wu), 李明濱(Ming-Been Lee), 詹佳達(Chia-Ta Chan), 陳俊鶯(Chun-Ying Chen). J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(1): 51-58.
COVID-19疫情下老年孤寂感和自殺相關風險因子分析
PMID
Loneliness is a common problem in elderly. Physical and mental health problems are often associated with loneliness in the elderly during COVID-19. The purpose of the study was to investigate the prevalence of elderly loneliness and suicide related risk factors under the COVID-19 epidemic. A nationwide community-based telephone interview was conducted by the Taiwanese Society of Suicidology among a representative sample of the general population in 2021. The variables included demographic characteristics, single item loneliness (SIL) and three-item loneliness (TIL) scales, Brief Symptom Rating scale (BSRS-5), and suicide related risk factors. In total, 2119 participants were enrolled in the study, of which 465 were aged 65 years or older. The prevalence of loneliness over 65 years-old is higher than that of participants under 64 years-old (14.0% vs. 10.7%). In addition, the single item loneliness was positively associated with psychological distress and lifetime suicidal ideation, whereas the three-item loneliness assessments were significantly associated with different suicide risk factors individually. It is concluded that loneliness was significantly associated with psychological distress and suicide related risk factors in elderly during the COVID-19. Loneliness was found to be an important factor for suicide risks.
Language: zh
psychological distress; elderly; COVID-19; loneliness; suicide related risk factors; 孤寂感; 情緒困擾; 老年; 自殺相關風險因子