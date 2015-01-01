Abstract

Loneliness is a common problem in elderly. Physical and mental health problems are often associated with loneliness in the elderly during COVID-19. The purpose of the study was to investigate the prevalence of elderly loneliness and suicide related risk factors under the COVID-19 epidemic. A nationwide community-based telephone interview was conducted by the Taiwanese Society of Suicidology among a representative sample of the general population in 2021. The variables included demographic characteristics, single item loneliness (SIL) and three-item loneliness (TIL) scales, Brief Symptom Rating scale (BSRS-5), and suicide related risk factors. In total, 2119 participants were enrolled in the study, of which 465 were aged 65 years or older. The prevalence of loneliness over 65 years-old is higher than that of participants under 64 years-old (14.0% vs. 10.7%). In addition, the single item loneliness was positively associated with psychological distress and lifetime suicidal ideation, whereas the three-item loneliness assessments were significantly associated with different suicide risk factors individually. It is concluded that loneliness was significantly associated with psychological distress and suicide related risk factors in elderly during the COVID-19. Loneliness was found to be an important factor for suicide risks.



背景：孤寂是老年常見的問題，COVID-19期間老年孤寂造成的身心健康問題更值得關注。本研究目的在探討疫情下老年孤寂的盛行率與自殺危險因子的相關性。方法：研究採2021年台灣自殺防治學會全國民調之代表性樣本，以電腦輔助電話訪問系統進行分層比例抽樣。研究變項含基本資料、單題／三題孤寂量表、簡式健康量表與自殺相關風險因子。結果：2119個樣本中有465位65歲以上個案，此族群比65歲以下之孤寂感盛行率略高（14.0% vs. 10.7%），其中70-74歲孤寂比例最高。此外，老年孤寂單題測量與情緒困擾、終生自殺意念成正相關，而三題測量則個別與不同自殺風險顯著相關。結論：COVID-19期間老年孤寂感與情緒困擾及各種自殺風險因子皆有顯著相關，顯示孤寂是自殺風險的重要考量因子。

