Hsi-Hong Kuo, Chen-Hsin Chen, Jeng-Tung Chiang, Ming-Been Lee, Shih-Cheng Liao. J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(1): 59-66.
(Copyright © 2022, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
unavailable
PURPOSE: Suicide has been an important public health problem worldwide, and the elderly (age 65 and older) have the highest suicide mortality rate compared to other age groups in Taiwan. The present study aimed to evaluate the reliability of the Five-Item Brief Symptom Rating Scale (BSRS-5) in detecting the psychiatric morbidity and suicide ideation, to identify their associated risk factors, and to assess the effectiveness of intervention with regular home care services for the physically disabled elderly.
psychological distress; BSRS-5; elderly suicide; home care service