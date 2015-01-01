|
Citation
|
吳佳儀(Chia-Yi Wu), 李佩宜(Pei-I Lee), 張宛如(Wan-Ju Chang), 李明濱(Ming-Been Lee). J. Suicidol. 2022; 17(1): 94-104.
|
Vernacular Title
|
探討學生對校園心理健康促進與自殺防治策略之看法：焦點團體研究
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Taiwanese Society of Suicidology, Publisher Airiti)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background/Objective: Mental health problems in youth are increasing. School is an ideal place to implement a program of health promotion. The study aimed to explore perception and needs of mental health promotion to inform further strategies of campus mental health promotion and suicide prevention.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
students; campus mental health promotion; focus group; school-based suicide prevention; teaching materials; 學校自殺防治; 學生; 教材手冊; 校園心理健康促進; 焦點團體