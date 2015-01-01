Abstract

Background/Objective: Mental health problems in youth are increasing. School is an ideal place to implement a program of health promotion. The study aimed to explore perception and needs of mental health promotion to inform further strategies of campus mental health promotion and suicide prevention.



METHODS: Researchers performed qualitative focus group interviews through hybrid meetings. A purposive sampling approach was used. A total of 20 students from various universities and high schools in Taiwan were recruited. Data were analyzed using content analysis to identify significant themes.



RESULTS: The participants expressed current conditions and barriers regarding campus suicide prevention, e.g., different levels of mental health literacy among teachers, or lacking of back-up resources at school. It was suggested that mental health promotion should be performed through the efforts of the family, teachers, and students. Self-awareness, emotional regulation and gatekeeper concept should be emphasized.



CONCLUSION: School mental health promotion and suicide prevention programs need to involve multidisciplinary personnel. One of the important strategies is to enhance relevant literacy. Further promoted planning should focus on diversified sources and multimedia platforms to fulfill current aims for suicide prevention.



背景／目的：青少年心理健康問題及自殺死亡率逐漸增加，從學生之觀點如何看待校園自殺防治策略及教材之發展？本研究旨在了解學生對心理健康促進與自殺防治之看法及需求。方法：採質性研究法，自網路及通識課程宣傳，學生自由報名參與一次性焦點團體（2021年11月），因疫情影響採混合型（線上及實體）團體討論。資料以內容分析法進行分層分析，成果經參與者驗證。結果：學生表達校園自殺防治相關議題之現況與障礙，如教師素質參差不齊、學校自殺防治的後援不足等，在推廣上學生建議心理健康促進之努力需由家庭、教師、學生一起，推廣自我覺察、情緒管理以及守門人概念。結論：從校園心理健康促進到自殺防治皆需多方人員投入，增加相關識能為重點之一，再透過多元管道及多媒體推廣，以落實現有規劃。

Language: zh