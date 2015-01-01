Abstract

Tunnels have a unique driving environment; thus, a small incident in a tunnel may result in severe consequences and a high probability of secondary crashes. Fortunately, studies have found that adopting safe driving behavior in a tunnel minimizes the severe outcomes of an incident. Therefore, implementing driver-oriented safety policies and conducting public awareness campaigns that emphasize safe behavior when driving through tunnels are essential. However, before devising policies and campaigns on the right issues, it is necessary to understand drivers' current level of knowledge regarding tunnel safety, their habits, behavioral intentions, and psychological condition while driving through tunnels. To achieve this objective, a sample of 841 responses was collected from China using a questionnaire survey consisting of fifty-two items. The results showed that several gaps exist in drivers' knowledge regarding tunnel safety and equipment. Drivers often adopt inappropriate habits and behaviors while driving through tunnels. Also, the tunnel environment has a significant influence on the psychological condition of the drivers. Moreover, drivers' demographic characteristics significantly affect their knowledge, reported habits and behavioral intentions, and psychological condition. The authorities and safety analysts could employ the suggestions highlighted in the present study for improving tunnel safety.

