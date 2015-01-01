Abstract

AIM: This study investigated the incidence, clinical picture and treatment of paediatric adder bites in Finland´s Lake District.



METHODS: Data were retrospectively collected on all children aged 0-15 years of age who were bitten by adders from 2006-2015 and treated at Tampere University Hospital. The severity was evaluated with the five-level Poisoning Severity Score.



RESULTS: We found that 109 children were treated following an adder bite, which was an incidence of 13 per 100,000 children from 0-15. Of these, 75 were under 8 years of age, with a median age of 3.5 years, and 34 were 8-15 years, with a median age of 10.3 years. The gender distribution was similar in both ages. Younger children were more likely to be bitten in their yards at home, whereas older children were more likely to be bitten in a forest. Older children reported more pain than younger patients. Most children were bitten on a lower limb, with minor symptoms such as localised redness and swelling, and received conservative treatment. Antivenom treatment was rarely administered and then only in severe cases or if symptoms progressed.



CONCLUSION: Adder bites mostly caused mild symptoms, severe poisoning was rare and antivenom was rarely given.

