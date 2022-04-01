Abstract

A 41-year-old otherwise healthy women presented to the emergency department via emergency services after collapsing after feeling a "slap" on her head while celebrating a national holiday. Physical exam and computed tomography scan showed the presence of a retained ballistic fragment in her high parietal scalp, making her the victim of injury by celebratory gunfire, an illegal, but not uncommon, practice. She was admitted for concussive symptoms, her bullet was removed without incident and after a period of observation she was discharged in stable condition to home.

