SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shaffer C, Westlin C, Quigley KS, Whitfield-Gabrieli S, Barrett LF. Annu. Rev. Clin. Psychol. 2022; 18: 553-580.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Annual Reviews)

DOI

10.1146/annurev-clinpsy-081219-115627

PMID

35534123

Abstract

The theory of constructed emotion is a systems neuroscience approach to understanding the nature of emotion. It is also a general theoretical framework to guide hypothesis generation for how actions and experiences are constructed as the brain continually anticipates metabolic needs and attempts to meet those needs before they arise (termed allostasis). In this review, we introduce this framework and hypothesize that allostatic dysregulation is a trans-disorder vulnerability for mental and physical illness. We then review published findings consistent with the hypothesis that several symptoms in major depressive disorder (MDD), such as fatigue, distress, context insensitivity, reward insensitivity, and motor retardation, are associated with persistent problems in energy regulation. Our approach transforms the current understanding of MDD as resulting from enhanced emotional reactivity combined with reduced cognitive control and, in doing so, offers novel hypotheses regarding the development, progression, treatment, and prevention of MDD.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; affect; emotion; allostasis; interoception; metabolism; predictive processing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print