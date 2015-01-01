Abstract

BACKGROUND: In order to curb healthcare workplace violence (WPV) and better allocate healthcare resources, China launched the descending resources reform in 2013 and tightened the anti-violence legal environment simultaneously. Medical students are expected to reconsider their working intentions of entering the medical market (inter-market effect) and choosing high- or low-level hospitals (intra-market effect) in response to the evolving WPV. The goal of this study was to explore the link between the perceived WPV incidence and medical students' willingness to practice medicine in the context of China's descending resources reform.



METHOD: Medical students were selected with cluster sampling from 8 medical colleges in Zhejiang Province, China, and 1497 valid questionnaires were collected by using a five-point unbalanced scale, to perform cross-sectional empirical research using the ordered logit model (OLM).



RESULTS: The perceived WPV incidence negatively correlate with the willingness of medical students to practice medicine but positively correlate with their willingness to practice in low-level hospitals, indicating the existence of inter- and intra-market effects. The anti-violence legal environment has no direct link with working intention but contributes to the perceived decline in the incidence of violence. Descending resources reform has simultaneous opposite effects on medical students, with the coexistence of prudent motives driven by reform costs and optimistic expectations of sharing external benefits.



CONCLUSIONS: Safety needs and risk aversion motive play an important role in medical students' career choice when facing severe WPV. Tightening of the anti-violence legal environment and the descending resources reform could drive medical students to low-level hospitals.

