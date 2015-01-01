|
Citation
Wang S, Zhao H, Sun Z. BMC Med. Educ. 2022; 22(1): e351.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35534819
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In order to curb healthcare workplace violence (WPV) and better allocate healthcare resources, China launched the descending resources reform in 2013 and tightened the anti-violence legal environment simultaneously. Medical students are expected to reconsider their working intentions of entering the medical market (inter-market effect) and choosing high- or low-level hospitals (intra-market effect) in response to the evolving WPV. The goal of this study was to explore the link between the perceived WPV incidence and medical students' willingness to practice medicine in the context of China's descending resources reform.
Language: en
Keywords
Workplace violence; Career choice; Cross-sectional study; Health care reform; Medical students; Ordered logit model