Abstract

Neurotoxin-related optic neuritis (ON) after snake bite is uncommon. Here, we present a case of a 70-year-old female who developed bilateral painless loss of vision after she received treatment with anti-snake venom (ASV). She had only perception of light on assessment of visual acuity on admission which then improved drastically after administration of intravenous methylprednisolone (MP) after making the provisional diagnosis of ON on the basis of history and clinical findings of the patient. Imaging and visual-evoked potential could not be done initially, and they were done after the administration of intravenous MP which had normal findings. ASV, though being a lifesaving treatment, has been sometimes associated with ON.

