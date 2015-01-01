Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the number of prior concussions associated with increased incidence of persistent postconcussive symptoms (PPCS) in a cohort of acutely concussed pediatric patients.



DESIGN: Prospective observational cohort study. SETTING: Three university-affiliated concussion clinics. PARTICIPANTS: Two hundred seventy participants (14.9 ± 1.9 years, 62% male, 54% with prior concussion) were assessed within 14 days of concussion and followed to clinical recovery. Participants with a second head injury before clinical recovery were excluded. MEASURES AND MAIN OUTCOME: Concussion history, current injury characteristics, recovery time, and risk for prolonged recovery from current concussion.



RESULTS: There was no statistically significant change in PPCS risk for participants with 0, 1 or 2 prior concussions; however, participants with 3 or more prior concussions had a significantly greater risk of PPCS. Twelve participants sustained a subsequent concussion after clinical recovery from their first injury and were treated as a separate cohort. Our secondary analysis found that these participants took longer to recover and had a greater incidence of PPCS during recovery from their latest concussion.



CONCLUSION: Pediatric patients with a history of 3 or more concussions are at greater risk of PPCS than those with fewer than 3 prior concussions.

Language: en