Al-Salihi MM, Ayyad A, Al-Jebur MS, Rahman MM. Clin. Neurol. Neurosurg. 2022; 218: e107262.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.clineuro.2022.107262

PMID

35533428

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Risk factors for "Talk and Die" phenomenon following Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) are poorly identified in literature, and studies attempting to identify those factors yielded conflicting results.

AIM: To provide level 1 evidence on the significance of potential risk factors predictive of "Talk and Die" phenomenon following TBI.

METHODOLOGY: A systematic review and meta-analysis were performed. A fixed effect model for age, admission Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS), and Injury Severity Score (ISS) parameters were performed.

RESULTS: Of 35,582 patients analyzed, 2397 patients experienced the "Talk and Die" phenomenon. Absence of intracranial hematoma (OR=0.137, CI: 0.276-0.991, =0.047), Older age (Hedge's g=0.153, CI: 0.104-0.202, p < 0.001), lower GCS score (Hedge's g=-0.111, CI: 0.062-0.160, p < 0.001), lucid interval duration of ≥ 24 h (OR=4.176, CI: 2.806-6.215, p = 0.000), higher AIS scores (Hedge's g was 0.138, CI: 0.089-0.188, p < 0.001), and lower ISS scores (Hedge's g=0.137, CI: 0.088-0.186, p < 0.001) were identified as risk factors for mortality.

CONCLUSION: Considering our results and others, we conclude that absence or presence of intracranial hematomas, older age, lower GCS, lucid interval ≥ 24 h, High AIS, and low or high ISS predispose to a "Talk and Die" phenomenon following a Traumatic Brain Injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Meta-analysis; Traumatic brain injury; Head Injury; Phenomenon; Talk and die

