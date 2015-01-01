|
Citation
|
Kruzan KP, Muehlenkamp JJ, Claes L. Compr. Psychiatry 2022; 116: e152322.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35533434
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Prior work suggests that an unstable identity is an important developmental factor impacting risk for non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), partly because it can foster lowered self-esteem and self-blame coping styles. Theoretical models suggest that how one regards the self, including experiences of and reactions to one's body (e.g., body regard), impact how factors such as identity instability and coping styles influence NSSI behavior. This study tested whether body regard moderated the mediational effect of self-blame coping on the relationship between poor self-concept clarity and past-year NSSI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Self-blame; Body regard; Identity; NSSI; Self-concept clarity; Self-punishment