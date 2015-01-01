Abstract

PURPOSE: This study seeks to characterize substance use, mental health, and academic persistence in college students during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing variations by race, sexual orientation, and gender identity.



METHODS: National samples (n=146,810) of undergraduate students from the Healthy Minds Study were compared in two time periods: Fall 2017-Winter 2020 (pre-COVID) and March-December 2020. Descriptive statistics were conducted including t-tests/chi square tests comparing differences between time periods. Logistic regressions were estimated for main outcomes: substance use (licit, illicit, none), anxiety and/or depression symptoms, and academic persistence (student confidence that they will finish their degree). Marginal effects of race, sexual orientation, and gender identity were reported for all logistic regressions.



RESULTS: In March-December 2020, students had 1.70 higher odds of screening positive for anxiety and/or depression compared to pre-COVID semesters. Latinx, Black, and "other" race/ethnicity had significantly higher probabilities of screening positive, as did transgender and gender non-conforming (TGNC) and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer (LGBQ) students.;Students had 0.43 times lower odds of reporting substance use in March-December 2020. Asian, Black, and Latinx students had significantly lower probabilities of reporting substance use, as did TGNC and LGBQ students.; During the pandemic, most students (86.7%) report at least 1 day of academic impairment (emotional/mental difficulties that hurt academic performance) in the last month due to mental health (up from 79.9% pre-pandemic).



CONCLUSIONS: Using the most comprehensive mental health data in college student populations, this is the first study to describe the impact of the pandemic on undergraduate students' substance use, mental health, and academic persistence/impairment.

Language: en