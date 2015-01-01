|
Hasegawa K, Minakata K, Suzuki M, Suzuki O. Forensic Toxicol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35528111
PURPOSE: Since the appearance of fentanyl followed by its many kinds of analogues around 1988, North America has been exposed to fierce synthetic opioid pandemic resulting in more than 130,000 deaths due to their overdoses until May 2019, when China declared to prohibit the licit fentanyl analog production. However, the Chinese announcement did not go into force in USA due to the adroit strategies of tough traffickers. Thus, contrary to the expectation, the number of synthetic opioid products and their poisoning cases in USA has increased by about 30%; especially, various benzimidazole synthetic opioids have revived on the illicit drug market during a recent few years. In this article, the recent abrupt changes in the situations of illicit synthetic opioid market and their current abuses are described.
Benzamide and acetamide opioids; Benzimidazole opioids; Chinese generic legislation in 2019; MT-45 and its analogs; Non-fentanyl synthetic opioids; U-series opioids